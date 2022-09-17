A classic moviegoing experience is coming to Lake Havasu City.
On Saturday, Sept. 24, Cool River Party Rental is putting on a drive-in showing of “American Underdog” at the SARA Park Rodeo grounds sponsored by the Anderson Group. The owners of Cool River say the drive-in will be a monthly event, running during the winter months from September to April
According to Tracie Rehark, one of Cool River Party Rentals owners, Cool River has worked a lot with the Anderson Group in the past and it was Anderson Group who asked if Rehark would be interested in putting on the drive-in
“We said absolutely,” Rehark said.
According to Rehark, Cool River is aiming to bring back the traditional drive-in experience.
“We want it to be exactly as it was back in the day,” Rehark explained. “There is a concession stand, you jump out of the car, you go get your popcorn, you get your candy, you get your Coke and you back up your truck in front of the screen.”
In addition to a concession stand, food trucks like Majik Milkshakes and Stevens Tacos will also be at the Rodeo grounds.
For the first event Rehark says they are limiting the number of cars to 100 but guests are also welcome to come on foot with chairs and blankets.
The event opens its gates at 5 p.m. and the movie starts at 7 p.m. It costs $10 per car for entrance and $5 per person on foot. A $20 VIP entry ticket is available that includes 4:30 p.m. entrance, choice of parking, one tub of popcorn, one drink and one item of candy.
The Lake Havasu Area Chamber announced some changes to its team this past week.
Niki Nickle, the vice president of investor relations, is leaving the chamber for a position with Republic Services. Nickle’s last day was on Thursday, Sept. 15.
“Most members know I have a true passion for the chamber which made it difficult when an opportunity presented itself which would transition me out of my chamber career path,” Nickle said. “..I couldn’t have asked for a better work environment over the last 6 years, I truly love the Chamber and look forward to being a volunteer and advocate moving forward.”
To help fill the role left by Nickle, the Chamber has promoted Amanda Mehaffey to Director of Special Events and has hired Karrie Singer as the Chamber’s investment-membership manager.
“I look forward to continuing and growing the amazing events the chamber established as out biggest fundraisers,” Mehaffey said. “I am hoping to bring some new ideas and include our local businesses as well.”
Singer moved to Havasu in August 2021 and graduated from the University of Texas at the Permian Basin
The Havasu Business column publishes each Sunday in Today’s News-Herald. Send your business news to Joey Postiglione at jpostiglione@havasunews.com.
