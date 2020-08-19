Lake Havasu City and North Country HealthCare will host a drive-through covid-19 testing clinic on Saturday. Tests will be available from 7 to 10 a.m. in the parking lot of the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center, 100 Park Ave.
Pre-registration by phone is mandatory to participate. Pre-registration is available from 8 a.m. to noon by calling the North Country HealthCare Lake Havasu City Clinic at 928-854-1800.
Testing is limited to 200 people, but a representative from North Country confirmed there is still space available. Tests are limited to people who may have been exposed to covid-19 or are experiencing any symptoms, according to a city news release.
Participants will be notified of their test results within three to four days, the release said.
On the day of the testing event, participants should enter the drive-through at the Aquatic Center as directed and stay in their vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.