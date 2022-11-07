Zombies and vampires paraded through Lake Havasu City last weekend for the city’s annual Halloween celebration, but they aren’t the only ones who can rise from the dead.
New Hope Calvary Church is now planning the return of its live, Drive-Through Nativity in Desert Hills.
The annual event features actors, costumes, exotic animals and an angel or two, in a celebration of the Christmas season. But every year, church officials will have to finish their paperwork before the event can begin.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled next week to vote on whether to approve a special event permit for the event, which will take place on county-owned land between North London Bridge Road and East Quartzsite Place.
According to a memorandum to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors by acting county engineering manager Sergio Gudino, the event would operate with Mohave County Sheriff’s Posse and volunteer flaggers to control traffic in the area, as the event is expected to attract as many as 1,000 vehicles.
Desert Hills Fire Department Battalion Chief Bryant Stanec wrote a letter to the board on Sept. 25, indicating that the fire department had no objection to the event - So long as the event does not hinder fire safety at any time, and that no open flame may permitted on the property with the exception of luminary candles, which may be used to line the vehicle pathway.
The event also met with approval from Administrative Sergeant John Kole, of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. In his letter of recommendation for approving the event’s permitting, Kole lauded the experience and care of New Hope Pastor Al Garner.
“Garner has set up the Nativity scene in Desert Hills for many, many years now,” Kole said. “Garner has pretty much perfected the way the scene is established, both with setting it up as well as traffic flow through the scene. I will offer Garer several posse members along with marked police vehicles to be present in the area to aid in any way possible.”
The vote will be made as part of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors’ consent agenda, and may be approved without prior discussion by the board at its next meeting on Monday in Kingman.
The event is scheduled to take place from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Dec. 9-10.
