Drive-through parade

Sixth grader Izzabel Devett was one of dozens of Nautilus students who were celebrated Monday night during a drive-through parade at the school.

 Submitted photo

Last Monday evening, Nautilus Elementary teachers celebrated their students’ success with a parade at the school.

Sarah Didion, a kindergarten teacher at the school, organized the event to help students find closure to the 2019-2020 school year. Kindergarten students were singled out for “graduating” to first grade in the fall. Sixth graders were recognized for their advancement to seventh grade at Thunderbolt Middle School.

Monday’s event created so much excitement that many Nautilus students arrived 30 minutes early in their parents’ cars for the 7 p.m. event.

“By 7:30, 120 cars had passed through with their kindergartener or sixth-grade students,” Didion said. “On this beautiful night, we showcased our students of excellence and third and sixth grade award recipients.”

Evening of Excellence awards

Noah Blondell

Izabella Devett

Sophia Gallegos de la Tova

Morgan MacLaurin

Tanner Wright

Miranda D’Archangel

Ashley Dickey

Aubrielah Rivas

Canyon Smith

Student Council President Award:

Isabelle Matyja

Sixth Grade

Shadow Award: Ashley Dickey

Spirit Award: Harlo Wilcox

Dolphin Award: Canyon Smith and Jayden Atfield

Third Grade

Shadow Award: Jayda Rubalcava

Spirit: Samantha Eidson

Dolphin Award: Izabel Castillo and Benjamin Brawley

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.