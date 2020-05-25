Last Monday evening, Nautilus Elementary teachers celebrated their students’ success with a parade at the school.
Sarah Didion, a kindergarten teacher at the school, organized the event to help students find closure to the 2019-2020 school year. Kindergarten students were singled out for “graduating” to first grade in the fall. Sixth graders were recognized for their advancement to seventh grade at Thunderbolt Middle School.
Monday’s event created so much excitement that many Nautilus students arrived 30 minutes early in their parents’ cars for the 7 p.m. event.
“By 7:30, 120 cars had passed through with their kindergartener or sixth-grade students,” Didion said. “On this beautiful night, we showcased our students of excellence and third and sixth grade award recipients.”
Evening of Excellence awards
Noah Blondell
Izabella Devett
Sophia Gallegos de la Tova
Morgan MacLaurin
Tanner Wright
Miranda D’Archangel
Ashley Dickey
Aubrielah Rivas
Canyon Smith
Student Council President Award:
Isabelle Matyja
Sixth Grade
Shadow Award: Ashley Dickey
Spirit Award: Harlo Wilcox
Dolphin Award: Canyon Smith and Jayden Atfield
Third Grade
Shadow Award: Jayda Rubalcava
Spirit: Samantha Eidson
Dolphin Award: Izabel Castillo and Benjamin Brawley
