Mohave County announced a drive-through coronavirus vaccine clinic at the county fairgrounds in Kingman. County Spokesman Roger Galloway said the county expects 600 doses of the vaccine will be administered at the Feb. 10 clinic.
Galloway said county officials are hopeful they’ll soon be able to offer a similar event in Lake Havasu City.
The county health department, meanwhile, announced 175 new coronavirus cases and six deaths. Forty of the positive cases and three of the deaths involved Lake Havasu City residents.
The clinic announcement comes as Mohave County aims to improve its vaccination rate. As of Monday, the county had the second worst vaccination rate in the state, ahead of only Apache County. Mohave County has distributed 16,374 doses out of the 25,000 that have been allotted by the state.
The Kingman clinic will be operated by Safeway, Galloway said. This is the second mass vaccination event to be held in Mohave County this year. The first was put on in January by Embry Health at the Mohave County Community College in Bullhead City.
Galloway says that while no solid date has been set, officials are planning to hold a similar event in Lake Havasu. He said the county fairgrounds offered an ideal location for the event in Kingman.
“There are limited places we can do an event like this,” he explained.”You have to have the ability to bring cars in and then a place to direct them out. An event like that also needs to be held outside to be efficiently and effectively run.”
Wednesday’s drive-through clinic will be open to people currently eligible to receive the vaccine in Mohave County, which includes healthcare workers, protective services workers, and people over the age of 75.Those wishing to get vaccinated will need to be able to show proof of eligibility or they will be turned away.
The county has said it expects it will move on to education workers and people over 65 in about a week.
Appointments for Wednesday’s clinic are still available but are filling up quickly.
To register for an appointment go online to kordinator.mhealthcoach.net/vcl/mohavefair.
