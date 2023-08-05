Fatal accident

Brady Shuffler, 16, of Kingman is being charged as an adult for a fatal car crash involving five Kingman teenagers. Pictured is the site of the fatal car accident that occurred in April.

 file

Brady Shuffler, 16, of Kingman is being prosecuted as an adult and faces extensive potential prison time for a deadly traffic accident. A Mohave County Grand Jury handed up an indictment Thursday charging Shuffler with two counts of second-degree murder and four counts of aggravated assault.

The charges follow investigation of a high-speed April 13 traffic accident that claimed the lives of Tatum Meins, 17, and Sherene `Siri’ Walema, 15. Shuffler sustained serious injuries as did Cannon Cobanovich and Reilly Feil, both 16.

0
0
0
0
2

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.