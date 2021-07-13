The case of a fatal vehicle accident and an allegedly impaired driver could come to a close, after a plea agreement signed by the defendant.
Tyler Sugamele, 27, was charged in May 2015 after a five-vehicle accident that left one dead and two – including Sugamele – injured. According to police and prosecutors in the case, Sugamele was allegedly driving under the influence of marijuana when the accident took place.
The accident occurred May 24, when police say Sugamele ran a red light at the intersection of South Palo Verde and Acoma Boulevards. Sugamele allegedly struck two drivers with his Ford F-150 truck police said. The accident resulted in the death of Havasu resident John Ryan, 63, and his dog. Sugamele and another driver were transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center from the scene for treatment of their injuries; and Sugamele was charged with felony counts including manslaughter and DUI.
Attorneys for Sugamele initially argued that mechanical issues common in Sugamele’s Ford F-150 truck may have been responsible for the accident. But according to prosecutors, a blood sample submitted by Sugamele ultimately confirmed that Sugamele had been driving under the influence of marijuana.
In the six years since Sugamele was charged in the case, as many as 11 hearings were continued as attorneys prepared for his eventual trial date.
Under the agreement with Mohave County prosecutors, which was signed July 7, Sugamele pleaded guilty to felony counts of negligent homicide and endangerment. If the agreement is accepted next month by a Mohave Superior Court Judge, Sugamele will receive a one-year jail sentence, and he will be required to pay restitution for each count as prescribed by the court.
Sugamele is scheduled to appear in Mohave County Superior Court on Aug. 20 for judgment and sentencing.
