A Lake Havasu City man is scheduled to appear in Lake Havasu Municipal Court next month after a traffic accident that resulted in near-fatal injuries for one motorcyclist.
The accident took place March 24 at the intersection of Riviera and Mimosa Drives. Police say that Glen D. Mundell, 70, turned left at the intersection, and into the path of an oncoming motorcycle. Mundell allegedly told officers at the scene that he did not see the vehicle or its rider prior to the collision.
The motorcycle’s rider was conscious after the accident, according to the police report, and spoke to officers at the scene. According to the rider’s alleged statements, heavy traffic at the intersection prevented him from seeing Mundell’s vehicle until it was too late.
The rider was transported from the scene to Havasu Regional Medical Center, and ultimately flown to a Las Vegas hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Mundell and his passenger were uninjured during the accident.
Mundell was cited on misdemeanor charges of committing a moving violation causing serious physical injury. He is scheduled to appear in Lake Havasu Municipal Court on May 3 to answer the charge against him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.