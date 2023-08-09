Connor Roberts

Connor Roberts

A Kingman man faces more than a decade behind bars for an intoxicated, wrong-way driving traffic accident that claimed the life of a Lake Havasu City woman five months ago. Connor Roberts, 26, will be convicted of manslaughter through a plea agreement entered during a Wednesday hearing conducted before Judge Doug Camacho.

Roberts also pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI wrong-way driving.

(1) comment

Jake Wilson

"More than a decade behind bars" You make it sound like that is a long time. This guy should get life for killing someone. Our punishments are too soft.

Report Add Reply

