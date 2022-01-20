A New York man was sentenced this week for an alleged drunk driving accident that caused more than $200,000 in damage to the London Bridge.
Adam N. Carpenter, 25, was sentenced on Thursday to 45 days in jail with credit for two days’ time served. He was also sentenced to three years of probation, and will be required to pay $235,374 in restitution to Southwest Risk, the company that insured the famous bridge. An additional $1,000 in restitution will be paid to Lake Havasu City.
Carpenter pleaded guilty last year to felony charges of criminal damage to property and one misdemeanor count of DUI, under an agreement with Mohave County prosecutors. Under the terms of that agreement, Carpenter’s felony conviction will be reduced to a misdemeanor upon the successful completion of his probation.
The case began July 3, 2020, when Carpenter visited Havasu while on leave from Twenty-Nine Palms Military Base in California. A former corporal in the United States Marine Corps, Carpenter allegedly consumed alcohol at a restaurant on the Island before attempting to drive across the London Bridge. According to initial reports from law enforcement, Carpenter struck at least one other vehicle before his pickup truck left the roadway, and crashed through as many as three sections of the bridge’s granite railing.
When responding officers arrived at the scene, Carpenter’s vehicle was partially suspended above the Bridgewater Channel, and Carpenter allegedly appeared to be intoxicated. Officers took Carpenter into custody on suspicion of DUI, and a breath test later showed his blood-alcohol concentration to be about 0.193% at the time of his arrest.
After the accident, Carpenter was subjected to military discipline at Twenty-Nine Palms. He was demoted to the rank of lance corporal, with a loss of pay and privileges. He was required to forfeit an additional $2,300 of his pay, and was confined to his quarters for 45 days.
In December 2020, Carpenter received an administrative separation from the Marine Corps, and returned to his home city of Booneville, New York. Although he has been removed from active military service, Carpenter’s character of conduct remains listed as Honorable.
"Under the terms of that agreement, Carpenter’s felony conviction will be reduced to a misdemeanor upon the successful completion of his probation." Glad to see that. Why ruin the young man's life while looters and arsonists around the country are getting off with no punishment.
