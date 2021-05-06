Accidents can happen while drinking and driving. Some people might hit a fire hydrant, others might hit a car. And every once in a while, they drive through a world famous 200-year-old landmark.
A driver was arraigned Monday on one felony count of destruction of property after he allegedly drove his pickup truck through three sections of barrier-partition on the London Bridge while intoxicated. According to court records, 25-year-old New York resident Adam Carpenter could be tried in Mohave Superior Court before Oct. 30.
The accident was initially estimated to have caused more than $230,000 in damage to the structure on July 3 – and although repairs have since been completed, Carpenter could still be held responsible for that cost if convicted of the offense.
According to police, Carpenter was a U.S. Marine stationed in Twenty-Nine Palms, California as of last year. Carpenter visited Havasu last Fourth of July weekend, and allegedly attempted to cross the London Bridge while intoxicated on July 3.
Police say Carpenter may have sideswiped two vehicles in the area, before crashing through the bridge’s granite railing. When responding officers arrived, the front end of Carpenter’s vehicle was allegedly suspended over the edge, 40 feet above the Bridgewater Channel.
According to the police report, Carpenter admitted to consuming alcohol prior to driving, and was unable to complete field sobriety testing at the scene. He was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail on suspicion of DUI, and provided a sample of his breath to test his possible level of impairment. According to the report, Carpenter’s blood-alcohol content was about 0.193% at the time of his arrest.
On July 14, Carpenter pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of driving on the wrong side of the road, and was fined $200 by Lake Havasu Municipal Court.
His next appearance in Mohave Superior Court will be at a June 7 pre-trial conference.
