Mohave County prosecutors are planning to pursue felony charges against a suspected drunk driver who may be responsible for substantial damage to the London Bridge last year.
According to Arizona Supreme Court records, 24-year-old Adam N. Carpenter, of New York, is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court for arraignment in the case at the end of this month. He has been charged with counts of criminal damage to property (of more than $10,000) and extreme DUI.
Carpenter, who as of last year served in the U.S. Marine Corps, was visiting Lake Havasu City on July 3 when he allegedly left a McCulloch Boulevard bar. Police say that Carpenter drove while intoxicated, and allegedly sideswiped at least two vehicles before leaving the roadway. According to the police report, Driver’s pickup truck crashed through three sections of granite railing along the edge of the bridge before coming to a stop. When officers responded to the scene of the accident, police say Carpenter’s vehicle was found suspended over the edge of the bridge, 40 feet above the Bridgewater Channel.
According to the police report, Carpenter was visibly intoxicated at the scene, and allegedly admitted to drinking alcohol prior to driving. Carpenter was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail, where police say his blood-alcohol concentration was recorded at about 0.193%.
Carpenter was later questioned about the incident. Police say Carpenter did not appear to know the historical significance of the bridge, which was shipped piece-by-piece to Havasu from London and rebuilt in Lake Havasu City almost 50 years ago.
About 10 days after Carpenter’s arrest, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of failure to drive on the right side of the road. According to Lake Havasu Municipal Court records, he was fined $200.
County prosecutors delayed a felony indictment last year until the Mohave County Attorney’s Office received an exact estimate of damages allegedly caused. A long-form complaint was filed against Carpenter on Feb. 23, according to Supreme Court records.
His arraignment is scheduled to take place March 30.
