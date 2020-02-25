Lane closures are to be expected and extra cautious driving is advised as the Arizona Department of Transportation works on two areas of State Route 95.
According to AZ511, a traveler information site run by ADOT, road maintenance operations on SR-95 south bound from Acoma Boulevard S. to Swanson Avenue will continue until Feb. 28.
The project involves “pavement preservation work” and requires alternating lane closures in both directions. Slower speeds should also be accounted for. Work occurs at night from 8 a.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.
A second project has started today on SR-95 south bound from London Bridge Road to Portico Drove. According to AZ511, the right lane will be closed as the work continues until March 5. Construction will occur during the day, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
