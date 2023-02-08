PHOENIX – A proposed state Senate bill would ban unmonitored election drop boxes in Arizona. The measure passed 5-3 along party lines in the Senate Election Committee with Republicans voting in favor.
Senate Bill 1170 would also prohibit voters from dropping off a ballot via a vehicle unless accommodations are needed for voters with a disability. Sponsored by Sen. Jake Hoffman (R-District 15), the bill has been reintroduced this session to have the physical presence of an elections staffer at all drop boxes around the state.
Hoffman claimed at the Monday, Feb. 6 committee that unmonitored drop boxes create an opportunity for laws to be broken. Instead, the bill proposed placing drop boxes at a polling place, voting center or someone where election staff is present and a county recorder deems it appropriate.
“As long as the drop boxes are monitored by staff who can ensure there is at least some level of compliance with the laws that this Legislature passed,” Hoffman said about the goal of the bill.
Hoffman said that if a hypothetical situation occurs, such as someone dropping off 10 ballots, election staff will be present to flag them. Currently, a family member, household member or caregiver can drop off a ballot that is not their own.
Hoffman clarified that “monitor” would mean that drop boxes would need to be overseen by a physical person who is an election staffer, not a video camera or civilian. Some Arizona counties already have video monitoring of their drop boxes.
Hoffman said it’s “sad” that civilians felt the need to protect ballot boxes in recent elections, including some individuals who showed up armed.
“They (drop boxes) create mistrust in the process; they create the appearance of impropriety even if it’s only the appearance,” Hoffman said.
Sen. Priya Sundareshan (D-District 18) raised concern about rural Arizona communities that often depend on early voting and use ballot boxes. She said that certain locations might be unable to find staff to monitor boxes.
“Does it require a new requirement for staffing? Yes, it does,” Hoffman said. “But I believe that staffing requirement is in the best interest in not only the process but also voter confidence as a whole.”
Senate Majority Leader Sonny Borrelli (R- District 30), a co-sponsor of the bill, said that some rural communities already have ballot boxes located in county facilities, so it’s possible for rural counties to accomplish this without complaints.
“If you have time to go to the grocery store or the doctor, I think you have time to go and drop off your ballot at the county building,” Borrelli said. “I don’t see this as any kind of suppression.”
Borrelli also asked Hoffman if the bill could help protect against hypothetical tampering of ballots. Borrelli highlighted that tampering with mail in a mailbox is a federal crime, so potential ballot tampering should be avoided. The United States Postal Service boxes are not included in the bill since Hoffman said it’s a federal issue.
“This would absolutely act as a safeguard to protect votes,” Hoffman said.
Speaking for the Arizona Association of Counties, Jen Marson said the organization is against the bill because they are unsure why there would be different rules for a mailbox and drop box. Security on drop boxes is similar to the U.S. Postal Service mailboxes with locks and the inability to reach in and grab items.
“From a practical standpoint of a voter’s perspective, putting the ballot in the U.S. Postal Service boxes and putting the ballot in the drop box is the same activity,” Marson said.
Jodi Liggett of the League of Women Voters of Arizona testified drop boxes are safe and convenient for voters. She said that there are concerns for rural areas of the state that may require voters to go out of their way to cast their ballot. While drop boxes won’t be outlawed, Liggett argued there shouldn’t be fewer drop boxes in the state.
“We’re concerned about drop boxes not being accessible and convenient and numerous around the state,” Liggett said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.