Syndication: Arizona Republic

A man watches and records a person dropping off a ballot drop box in Mesa on Oct. 26, 2022. Several voting rights groups are asking federal judges to stop ballot box observers from staking out Arizona voting locations. Election Ballot Drop Box

 Michael Chow/The Republic

PHOENIX – A proposed state Senate bill would ban unmonitored election drop boxes in Arizona. The measure passed 5-3 along party lines in the Senate Election Committee with Republicans voting in favor.

Senate Bill 1170 would also prohibit voters from dropping off a ballot via a vehicle unless accommodations are needed for voters with a disability. Sponsored by Sen. Jake Hoffman (R-District 15), the bill has been reintroduced this session to have the physical presence of an elections staffer at all drop boxes around the state.

