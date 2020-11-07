Lake Havasu City’s second-longest drought on record still continues. But there’s a chance the dust could be settled by some rain this weekend.
Although substantial cloud cover and a few sprinkles may have been enjoyed on Friday, it wasn’t enough to quench the desert’s thirst or even count as measurable rainfall.
Since the city’s last rain storm on April 13, where Havasu saw 0.7 inches of rain, it’s been 208 days. Havasu’s record drought lasted 301 days, from mid-1995 to February 1996. Kate Guillet, National Weather Service meteorologist, pointed out that throughout that drought, there were several days where traces of rain were reported — but none met the .01 inch threshold for measurement, just as Friday’s sprinkling didn’t either.
Lead NWS Meteorologist Chris Outler said there were a band of showers that moved up towards Kingman on Friday that only brought slight showers and dusty winds. But there’s a better chance for rain this weekend.
There’s a 20 percent chance of rain today in the late afternoon and into the evening, according to Outler. On Sunday, the chance of rain is up to 60 percent around the same time of day.
Havasu’s drought is classified as severe, according to Guillet — a fate that most of the region is currently suffering.
