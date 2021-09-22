The Bureau of Reclamation is warning that water levels in Lake Powell and Lake Mead are likely to continue to drop, and could start reaching critical levels by 2025.
The agency’s updated projections for the major reservoirs on the Colorado River system, released Wednesday, warns of the continued elevated risk of Lake Powell and Lake Mead both reaching critically-low levels due to the ongoing historic drought and continuing low-runoff in the Colorado River Basin. The projections come a little more than a month after the Bureau of Reclamation announced the first ever official water shortage on the Lower Colorado River.
Most of the Colorado River’s flow comes from the Rocky Mountains, but the bureau says the Upper Basin experienced an exceptionally dry spring in 2021 and April to June runoff into Lake Powell was just 26% of average – despite near-average snowfall last winter. Reclamation says the total Colorado River system storage is currently down to 39% of capacity, which is 10% less than in September 2020.
The bureau said in a press release that Lake Powell’s water levels have a risk of falling below the minimum level, 3,490 feet, needed to produce hydroelectric power at Glen Canyon Dam as early as July 2022, if extremely dry conditions continue into next year. Beyond 2022 the bureau’s projections show a 25% to 35% chance of the elevation falling below 3,490 feet. The projections show a 90% chance that Lake Powell’s elevation drops below 3,525 feet in 2022.
“The latest outlook for Lake Powell is troubling,” said Reclamation’s Upper Colorado Basin Regional Director Wayne Pullen. “This highlights the importance of continuing to work collaboratively with the basin states, tribes and other partners towards solutions.”
The Bureau of Reclamation said it started supplemental water deliveries to Lake Powell in July from three reservoirs, under emergency provisions of the 2019 Drought Response Operations Agreement.
The bureau notes in the release that the updated projections for Lake Powell are more dire than the last update in June, but says that is mostly because supplemental releases into the lake are no longer taken into account in its models. The bureau says the change provides a clearer picture of future risk.
On Lake Mead, which feeds water to states on the Lower Colorado River, the bureau projects a 66% chance of the surface elevation dropping to 1,025 feet which would trigger a tier 3 water shortage declaration – the highest tier that has been identified – by 2025. The bureau’s projections also include a 22% chance of the Lake Mead reservoir dropping to 1,000 feet by 2025.
Doyle Wilson, Lake Havasu City’s former Water Resources Coordinator, said at 1,000 feet the Hoover Dam would start having trouble generating hydroelectric power.
“If we get down that low, it is going to be a pretty sad state of affairs for everybody,” Wilson said.
