The victim of a near-drowning has died, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called to the area of Steamboat Cove on Lake Havasu on Sept. 5 after receiving reports of a woman recovered the water by Good Samaritans. The victim, identified as 42-year-old Palmdale, California resident Quiana Jenkins, was found beneath the water after witnesses said she struggled and sank while swimming. Jenkins was pulled from the water and transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center in extremely critical condition by Mohave County boating safety officers.
The victim was being treated at a Las Vegas hospital when she died Sept. 9. Her death was announced Monday by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. The incident remains under investigation.
