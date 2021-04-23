The Lake Havasu City Police Department is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration to host the annual Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday. The one-day event allows local residents to safely dispose of potentially dangerous prescription drugs.Expired, unused, and unwanted pills may be dropped off at the Lake Havasu City Police Department at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

