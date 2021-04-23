The Lake Havasu City Police Department is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration to host the annual Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday. The one-day event allows local residents to safely dispose of potentially dangerous prescription drugs.Expired, unused, and unwanted pills may be dropped off at the Lake Havasu City Police Department at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tags
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
More from site
The Lake Havasu City Senior Center remains closed more than a year after the start…
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The man-made lakes that store water supplying millions of…
Lake Havasu Unified School District is still determining whether to require studen…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.