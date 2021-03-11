Lake Havasu City welcomed some slight rain Thursday afternoon, but nothing substantial.
National Weather Service sensors measured only 0.12 inches east of the downtown area and less than a tenth of an inch elsewhere.
Some showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm are possible today, but the chance of rain tapers off in the evening, according to NWS meteorologist Barry Pierce.
The rest of the weekend is expected to be dry, with temperatures still dipping into the 60s through Saturday. The weather will warm up to 75 on Sunday, Pierce said.
Thursday’s rainfall brings Havasu’s yearly total up to 0.38 inches.
