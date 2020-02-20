PHOENIX -- Facing rising opposition and threats of a boycott, Gov. Doug Ducey has pulled the plug on his demand for a public vote for a constitutional ban on ``sanctuary cities.’’
The decision late Thursday came just hours after the governor faced a series of questions from reporters about the potential fallout for the state. But it also appears that the divisive measure might not have the votes in the House, where Republicans hold a 31-29 edge: Rep. Tony Rivero, R-Peoria, has balked at voting on the plan without a more comprehensive answer to the issues of immigration.
Gubernatorial press aide Patrick Ptak said the decision not to proceed was made in consultation with both the Republican legislative leadership as well as Rep. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, who Ducey had tapped in his State of the State speech last month to sponsor the proposal. But Ptak said that his boss remains convinced that the proposal does need to be part of the Arizona Constitution to preclude the kind of vote that occurred last fall in Tucson where residents considered -- and rejected -- a proposal to limit the cooperation of the city with federal immigration officials.
And House GOP spokesman Andrew Wilder said that, even with the death of HCR 2036, sanctuary cities remain illegal in Arizona because of SB 1070, a 2010 law aimed at illegal immigration.
It was precisely that point that caused at least part of the opposition to revisiting the whole issue, this time with what would be a high-profile and months’-long fight ahead of the November election.
There also was the possibility of a repeat of what became a public relations nightmare of sorts for the state after enactment of the 2010 law.
“For 10 years there’s been peace and tranquility,’’ immigration rights activist Sal Reza told Capitol Media Services on Thursday. “Then they go to put a ballot measure that’s going to divide the state.’’
What it will do, he said, is fire up the “Republican right-wing base.’’
