KINGMAN – Four candidates have completed their interviews with members of Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive staff for the vacancy on Mohave County Superior Court created by the retirement of Judge Charles Gurtler.
Mohave County Court Commissioners Kenneth L. Gregory, Megan A. McCoy, Douglas R. Camacho and Amelia A. Gardner, assistant attorney general, were interviewed for the vacancy by Ducey’s staff on Friday, July 16 at the Mohave County Administration Building.
The candidates were brought in to the auditorium one at a time, and after brief introductions, fielded questions from the three members of Ducey’s staff.
In her interview, Gardner said that one of the biggest issues facing the judiciary in Mohave County is access to the court system.
“There are a lot of people that want to be able to access the courts and may not have the money to do so,” she said. “They may not have the transportation to do so.”
She said one way to mitigate the issue is through further utilization of paralegal professionals. When asked what experiences shaped her decision to apply to fill the vacancy, Gardner pointed to her decades of experience as an attorney.
“I have many, many years of practice in family law in wills and trusts, probate, civil litigation … nuisance suits, land use deed issues, contracts, and then I, of course, practiced criminal law for almost 11 years,” she said. “So I would be able to be put into any assignment that would be required.
“I think the other piece of experience is life experience. I think life experience shapes how you look at the world, how you treat people. I believe an effective judge obviously upholds the law, applies the law, but you have to be compassionate, you have to have empathy for people, you have to care about people. I think you have to have respect for people to be an effective judge, and I believe my life experience has helped me to perform that.”
Gardner identified herself as a hard worker when asked her greatest strength.
Through working past cases, she said she’s earned valuable experience by arguing before the Arizona Supreme Court and has learned how to interact with the media.
When asked her vision for the future of the Mohave County judicial system, Gardner said it’s time for another woman to sit on the bench. She said that while the current bench is “wonderful,” “half of the people that come into the courts obviously don’t look like them.”
“I think that plaintiffs and defendants and all parties that come into the court have to have that connection; they have to feel like the courts are there for them to help them, and I think that having a woman on the bench would help,” she said.
Camacho, who focused on ethics, was the next candidate to be called. He said he is seeking to become a Mohave County Superior Court judge because he wants to ensure everyone coming through the court system has their rights protected. He said he makes sure all parties coming before him have the opportunity to tell their side of the story and present their case so as to get a fair outcome.
“I’ve seen people not be treated fairly in the court system; situations where I felt people had the outcome of their case inappropriately handled,” he said. “I want to make it so that people get a fair outcome in their case, that there’s procedural due process, that people are allowed to present their side of the story within the framework of the rules of evidence …”
He said one major issue facing the judiciary locally is COVID-19 and the regulations that come with it, with so much having changed in day-to-day operations in the past year and a half. In line with that, Camacho said his vision for the future of the county’s judicial system would see expanded use of technology, in particular remote access for people to appear in court.
“Mohave County is spread out quite a bit; there are a number of people unable to travel to court easily because of distance or sometimes because of transportation, and I think that expanding the use of remote technology for the courts is one of the things that we as a court need to do,” he said.
When asked his greatest strength, Camacho responded that he strives to have integrity.
“I always want to make the right decision. That’s why I work really hard to prepare for my cases so that I can make a decision that has the right outcome,” he said.
McCoy told Ducey’s staff that a person’s highest calling is “one of service.”
“I am extremely adept and enjoy solving logic problems and working within the law and learning new things, and each day within my job as a judicial officer I get to solve problems,” she said. “I have got to set down a mantle of advocacy and really embrace being a person who resolves problems by applying the law and explaining it to those before me. And by making decisions the law calls for each day, I have opportunities to research new things and face new scenarios. I have the opportunity to look into very personal stories, look at cases and reach a resolution. In that way I get to serve my community.”
And she realizes that cases are more than just names on paper, but “very real persons whose entire lives are wrapped up in these cases, and we impact people in each of our decisions.”
She said major issues facing the local judiciary include poverty and associated difficulty in hiring legal representation, as well as an “uninformed citizenry who does not have the capital to invest in legal representation.”
“Mohave County has an extremely high level of poverty and it is very difficult for persons to be able to afford an attorney,” she said. “Many people do not know their rights already and do not come to court with that education.”
Above all, McCoy said her primary goal is to practice law while helping her community.
“The number one thing I want is to practice law; to be able to look at the law and practice law each and every day, and I realize that the judiciary is where that can happen,” she said. “In the past two years I have loved my job every single day; I get to learn something and I get to explore an entirely new part of the law. I love that. I love that I have developed legal knowledge and expertise beyond simply a criminal bench but into family law and into juvenile law.”
Gregory said he would bring an “inner momentum” and a “can-do attitude” to the bench, qualities he has embraced throughout his career. While Gregory took time to identify the positives of Mohave County Superior Court operations, he also said he would like to see further development of problem-solving courts such as the juvenile health and wellness courts he helped to establish in Kingman and Lake Havasu City.
“Those are extremely good courts for the youth of our communities who are struggling with mental illness,” he said. “It’s a powerful, powerful thing to involve their families in the court process and to provide them with a little bit of oversight to direct them to appropriate services. We need to do that on a developed level.”
Another focus should be public outreach, he said.
“People, especially in today’s day and age, there’s so much information bombarding us. There’s a lot of disillusion out there; a lot of unfounded fears,” he said. “I think people need to understand a little better what these men and women wearing black robes do for a living.”
He said those efforts could serve to restore faith in the judicial system, “especially after tumultuous election cycles.”
Gregory’s greatest strength that differentiates him from the other candidates, in his own opinion, is his private practice experience and the personal interactions he had with community members and clients, as well as the myriad of different types of cases with which he’s been involved.
“With due respect to the other three candidates,” whom Gregory noted are all good candidates, “I think that’s something I will fill a need for on the bench that the others don’t bring to the table.”
All four candidates said they would be willing to run in an election in the event they receive the appointment from the governor. Ducey’s staff does not have a timeline for when a decision will be made, but told the candidates that interview responses will be shared and reviewed with Ducey prior to him making the appointment.
