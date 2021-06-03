Doug Ducey is extending the application deadline for a new judge to assume Charles Gurtler’s bench in Mohave Superior Court.
Gurtler, who has presided as District 1 Superior Court Judge since 2002, announced his retirement from the bench last month. His retirement will become effective June 30, and Ducey will now be tasked with selecting a replacement judge to the superior court in his absence. According to the Arizona Governor’s Office, Ducey has extended the deadline for applications until Friday, June 11.
Applicants for the position must be 30-64 years old, in good standing with the Arizona Bar and admitted to practice law in Arizona. Applicants for the position of Superior Court Judge must also have lived in Arizona for the past five years, and must have lived in Mohave County for at least the past 12 months.
A list of possible applicants for Gurtler’s position was not immediately available as of Thursday afternoon. According to Mohave Superior Court Judge Steve Moss, however, there could be as many as three local attorneys who have expressed their interest in the role.
Moss was himself appointed by Ducey in 2017 to replace former Mohave Superior Judge Steven Conn. He says Ducey also extended the deadline for applicants before he was appointed to his seat.
“Ducey will often extend deadlines, to make sure all of the applications are in,” Moss said Thursday. “But it should be a narrow band of candidates. Applicants will need to have a connection to the state, as well as locally.”
According to Moss, Gurtler’s replacement might find comfort in Mohave County’s close legal community.
“We’re small enough that everyone knows everyone,” Moss said. “In Mohave County, there’s no reason that any given attorney wouldn’t know most other attorneys on a first-name basis. It makes it better to practice law here, I think. Everyone gets along … attorneys on either side of a case might be opponents, but they’re not enemies.”
As to who Ducey might choose, however, Moss was unable to speculate.
“If I gave names, it would all be rumors,” Moss said. “As a judge, I’ve often said I deal in facts, not rumors.”
Even as Ducey considers the list of applicants for Gurtler’s replacement, Ducey also extended a deadline last month for applications for the new clerk of the Mohave County Superior Court. Those applications will be accepted by the Arizona Governor’s Office until June 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.