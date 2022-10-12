October marks the beginning of Lake Havasu City’s fall events season, and one of those events was greeted with a howl of approval this past weekend from local animal lovers.
The Western Arizona Humane Society’s 30th Duck Derby Dinner Party fundraiser brought supporters to the London Bridge Convention Center on Saturday, in anticipation of the organization’s annual “Duck Derby” beneath the London Bridge.
With about 260 people in attendance, the event offered raffles, prizes, displays, a Mexican buffet and an opportunity for supporters to meet fellow animal lovers - as well as a new best friend or two.
“People have taken this effort very seriously,” said Humane Society Executive Director Patty Gillmore. “This is our 30th year, and now it’s even bigger than ever. I’m so proud of this community’s support.”
At this year’s event, Gillmore touted the organization’s efforts as partners in “Kaeli’s Critters,” a program that cares for animals who may be disabled or have special needs - and the victims of possible abuse by their previous owners. And thus far, the humane society’s efforts have seen growing support from the Havasu community, Gillmore said.
But the Humane Society saw competition this past weekend with other events, including the International Jet Sport Boating Association’s World Finals in Havasu; as well as a concert featuring Kid Rock in Laughlin on Saturday. But those events proved little distraction for the humane society’s supporters.
“October is a very tough month for any nonprofit in Havasu, with so many competing events,” Gillmore said. “But (the Humane Society) can always depend on the people of this community.”
The Western Arizona Humane Society’s next scheduled event will be the Duck Derby itself, starting at 11 a.m. beneath the London Bridge. The event represents one of the organization’s biggest annual fundraisers, allowing participants to sponsor a rubber duck with a $5 donation. Those ducks will be floated beneath the London Bridge on Saturday, with winners receiving cash prizes from the organization.
To learn more about the Duck Derby event, or to participate, visit the Western Arizona Humane Society’s Facebook page or call the organization at 928-855-5083.
