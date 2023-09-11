The Western Arizona Humane Society’s 31st Annual Duck Derby Dinner Party returned to the London Bridge Resort Convention Center this weekend, as the nonprofit organization raised $26,000 in table fees alone.
Aside from being one of the organization’s biggest annual fundraisers, the Duck Derby Dinner Party is also one of the first major events of Havasu’s fall season. The 80s-themed event began at 6 p.m., as hundreds gathered Saturday at the location to show their support - with donations in hand - for Havasu’s wayward animals.
According to WAHS Executive Director Patty Gillmore, the event’s fundraising efforts progressed differently this year than in previous years. The dinner party precedes the organization’s annual Duck Derby Races beneath the London Bridge, with custom-made ducks sponsored for the event by local businesses.
This year, Humane Society officials delivered 100 tickets for the Duck Derby, to be sold to patrons for donations to the organization. According to Gillmore, the organization promoted fundraising efforts by those businesses on its Facebook page throughout this month, with a running tally of the amount of tickets sold.
And as part of a competition similar to the Duck Derby itself, several businesses vied for the lead in a race to raise those donations. According to Gillmore, the result was about $20,000 in ticket sales prior to Saturday’s gathering.
“R-Bar and Burgers by the Bridge sold so many tickets,” Gillmore said. “They raised so much money, it’s ridiculous. It’s the first time we’ve done it like this, and we’ll probably do it again next year. This community always steps up.”
The organization's annual Duck Derby races are scheduled to take place beneath the mainland-side of the London Bridge 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sept. 23.
For information about how to get tickets, call the Western Arizona Humane Society at 928-855-5083.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.