Michael McGee and his girlfriend, Dreasyn Stenzel were just finishing up giving their cats a bath when they heard commotion coming from their neighbor.
“I went out on my patio and heard our neighbor’s dad screaming,” McGee said. “Then I could see the smoke coming from their kitchen.”
On May 11, at approximately 2:00 a.m. the Lake Havasu City Fire Department responded to a fire at a duplex on Desert View Drive. By the time emergency responders arrived at the scene the fire had spread to McGee and Stenzel’s building.
McGee, whose father is a former fire chief, said that as soon as he saw the smoke he went into go mode.
“I just yelled to my girlfriend to get the cat carriers and get out,” McGee recalled. “It was pretty shocking in the moment, it all felt like a movie, like that movie Backdraft.”
McGee and Stenzel were able to get out safely with the cats but unfortunately other than the clothes on their backs that was all that made it out.
“Whatever the fire didn’t touch, the smoke ruined,” McGee said.
McGee and Stenzel were able to find temporary housing and thanks to support of family and friends they have been able to slowly start rebuilding their lives.
“We are just taking it one day at a time, baby steps you know,” McGee said. “We are just grateful that we got out and our cats did too.”
McGee’s sister has set up a gofundme for the couple that can be found at gofundme.com/f/help-ryan-dreasyn-after-house-fire?utm_campaign=p_cp_url&utm_medium=os&utm_source=customer
