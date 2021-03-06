Mohave Community College plans to bring some fresh programs to the Lake Havasu City campus in the coming months and years, including e-sports, electrical and marine/auto tech.
A new kind of athlete
Athletics is one area where Havasu’s campus might have been lacking, but e-sports is an inexpensive way to add recreational activities to the mix of campus life.
E-sports is a desirable area of expansion at MCC for several reasons.
“E-sports has grown by leaps and bounds in the past few years and will provide an opportunity to increase enrollment by providing a sports program,” James Jarman, communications director, said.
The program, available to full time, currently enrolled students, would involve a six-member team of gamers, with a head coach and a team manager position for one of MCC’s students. MCC is currently a member of the National Association of Collegiate Esports, and they plan to become a member of the National Junior College Athletic Association Esports. Through these two organizations, MCC’s team will compete against other colleges across the country.
Before the pandemic hit, the e-sports practice and competition room was being finalized, complete with directional lighting, large screen monitors, and gaming equipment – which comes with a price tag of $35,000 for each campus.
Tryouts for the team will start once students are back on campus.
Electrical program expansion
“Currently, the electrical program is comprised of a two-certificate program that can be fully accomplished by a full-time student in one calendar year,” Jason Gee, Dean of Career and Technical Education, said. “It consists of a Residential Electrical certificate and a Commercial/Industrial Certificate.”
The program teaches students the foundational principles of the electrical trade, preparing them to enter the job force, Gee said, adding that it’s about a “60-40 split between hands-on activities and theoretical knowledge.”
“[It] starts with the most basic principles of residential, commercial and industrial electricity and also provides training in low-voltage control systems as well as an introduction into programmable logic controls that are an important component of many manufacturing jobs,” Gee said.
The program was reintroduced to the college in 2019, and expansions were planned for January of this year – had covid-19 not interfered.
“A local Havasu businessman had approached MCC with a desire to help us move toward a pre-apprenticeship program and was instrumental in the program’s development, and it was in response to his efforts that the revival of the program even began,” Gee said. “We plan to make the pre-apprenticeship a reality as a part of this expansion. It is important that in the creation of this program that we build it in such a manner that it not be susceptible to the ebbs and flows of the housing construction market, so we are working to ensure that the training encompasses all aspects of the field, not just residential electricity.”
A future in marine and auto tech training?
“The college has received numerous requests for training in the areas of automotive repair, auto collision, marine repair, and we recognize a need for training in all-terrain vehicles as well,” Gee said. “These requests clearly align with the socioeconomic characteristics of the community and would provide important services for it.”
That training would ideally happen in a building just across the road – where Chicago Automotive currently stands. But the pandemic seems to have put discussions with the owner on hold as well, according to the MCC Board of Directors agenda.
Should the property purchase go forward, the new training facility will house new automotive tech and collision, marine tech and collision, and recreational vehicle repairs programs, the agenda item reads. It will also include classrooms and meeting spaces.
The plan is still under review and isn’t slated for creation until 2023.
