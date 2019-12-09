The Eagle Riders are starting a cute and cuddly movement here in Havasu that they hope will catch on nationally.
Local Eagle Rider Tom O’Brien originally came up with the idea of Charity Bear – a teddy bear fitted with a motorcycle jacket with an Eagle Rider emblem on the back. The bears can be given out to various charitable organizations or purchased from the Eagle Riders with all profits going to support local charities.
O’Brien brought the idea to local Eagle Rider President John Walthall about four months ago and they received their first shipment of bears this week.
Although Charity Bear is still young, O’Brien has high hopes for the cuddly creatures.
“Someday Charity Bear is going to be as big as Mickey Mouse,” he said. “With social media, we can do that. We can make it that big.”
Over the years, he has been involved with many charitable motorcycle groups, often focused on gathering toy donations.
“I thought, ‘Why are we going to Kmart or Walmart and buying toys? Why don’t we have our own?’” he said.
O’Brien said he decided on teddy bears because they are naturally comforting creatures. When he was a fire chief in Washington, he said they had some toys to give away to kids who were involved in an accident or traumatic event. He noticed that everyone, regardless of gender, seemed to go for the teddy bear.
“Almost any kid can tell you who gave them their first bear,” he said.
In order to get the project started, however, a group of five local Eagle Riders chipped in to make the initial purchase of 500 bears. The goal is that the money raised from those bears can help the organization purchase even more bears, with excess money being donated to local charities.
“People in Havasu have always been so generous and I think they will get behind this once they see what it does,” said Kathi DeClark, President of Faith and Grace, Inc.
Faith and Grace, Inc., a safe house for women and children who have been victims of domestic violence, is one of several local charities that have already embraced the Charity Bears.
“These will be perfect,” DeClark said. “When our children come in they are traumatized so they will have something of their own to hug, and to take with them when they leave.”
Executive Director Dan Mathews said Hospice of Havasu is also excited to add the bears to its offerings.
“We can use these bears to help in our bereavement programs with the younger people,” he said. “This will be an awesome partnership with the Eagle Riders.”
At less than a year old, Charity Bear is already planning their first major road trip. Roy Meek, with Run for the Wall said he has arranged for Charity Bear to ride coast to coast on the back of a motorcycle with the annual 10-day trek.
“They are going to get ‘Run to the Wall’ embroidered on the back of it and we are going to have a rider take it from California to Washington D.C.,” Meek said. “Then they are going to leave it at the Vietnam Memorial.”
Meek said he is planning to get daily pictures of Charity Bear during the trip, which he hopes to post to local Facebook groups.
But the local Eagle Riders are hoping that the movement that starts in Lake Havasu City will spread around the country. Walthall said he has already started to reach out to other Eagle Rider organizations and has gotten a lot of positive responses.
“We are expanding out but it is going to take a little bit of time,” Walthall said. “We are opening it up to everybody and everybody that I have personally contacted has been 100% on board. It is just a good win-win for everybody.”
Having more groups ordering Charity Bears of their own will help everyone’s bottom line, Walhall says.
“The more we order at one time, the less the cost of the bear,” Walhall said.
The cheaper the bears are, the more money is left over for the Fraternal Order of Eagles to distribute to local nonprofits.
“I think it is going to be unstoppable once it gets going,” O’Brien said.
Walthall said eventually he would like to start a website to sell the bears online. Until then, he said Charity Bears can be purchased for $20 apiece through any of the local Eagle Riders. For more information call Walthall at 916-247-5167.
