Seth Krick is an 18-year-old Lake Havasu City native with Troop 55 who chose to set up a station with life jackets that boaters can borrow at the launch ramp of Site Six as his Eagle Scout project. Krick says he’s been a scout for eleven years.
When he set his mind to becoming an Eagle Scout, Krick says he was looking for project ideas when he read a local news story about a drowning that occurred.
“I thought about if there were anyways to wear a life jacket,” Krick said. “After asking around…I came up with the idea of setting up a loaner station for people if they need one to grab it and take it back.”
Krick says that some boaters have even started to leave their old life jackets at the station.
Krick, who is also a lifeguard at the Aquatic Center, says he had to get his plan for a loaner station okayed by the City Parks and Rec department, working closely with field supervisor Tim Rodriguez. After getting the go ahead from the city, Krick organized his fellow scouts to build the station.
“Then it’s just constant maintenance of putting in more life jackets,” Krick explained.
Krick says that depending on the season he checks the station every few weeks. Krick says he can tell the life jackets have been used and returned by boaters. Unfortunately, Krick says the life jackets are sometimes found in trash cans—left by boaters who are apparently too tired to return the jacket to the station after retrieving their boat.
Krick just shrugs it off.
In his decade spent in the scouts, Krick says that his favorite memory from that time is when he earned his nickname—Backpack. Krick and his fellow scout had been playing a game of keep away at camp, Krick says, when he was younger and hadn’t hit his growth spurt. Krick came up with an interesting strategy to come out of the game on top.
“I jumped on one of the older scout’s back and he just took off,” Krick said.
It’s memories like that one that make Krick say he would recommend the boy scouts to those who are interested.
“Some of my best friends who I still keep in contact with today were also in the boy scouts or the sea scouts,” Krick said.
