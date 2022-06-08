The hard work of a local boy not only benefited him but the whole Lake Havasu City community.
On June 1, Cody Griess of Boy Scout Troop 55 finished work on his Eagle Scout project—the construction of a new gaga ball court out on the Island ball fields. The 17-year-old has spent the past year raising the necessary funds and working with the right city officials to turn his project into a reality.
According to Griess he got the idea to build the court for his Eagle Scout project after moving to Lake Havasu City and not seeing anyone playing the dodgeball style game.
“I used to play (gaga ball) at tons of church and summer camps back where I am from in Nebraska,” Griess said.
Gaga ball can be played with any soft ball such as a volleyball, Griess said. Contestants start with one hand on the wall, with the referee throwing the ball to the center of the court. On the first two bounces contestants scream “ga” before screaming “go” on the third bounce.
Contestants try to get each other out by swatting the ball at their opponents while avoiding getting hit themselves.
The first step in making the court was getting approval from the city, Griess said and to do that he went to Parks and Rec Director Mike Keane and Field Supervisor Tim Rodriguez. Both Keane and Rodriguez were enthusiastic about the idea, Griess says, and both helped Griess figure out the requirements to build the gaga ball court.
The next step in Griess’s project was raising the $3,000 needed. To do this Griess said that he looked for donations throughout the community and his church. Griess says he raised the most money at Winterfest in February.
“I set up a table and I had tons of information about my project like how and where it’s going to be,” Griess said.
Armed with permission and the necessary supplies, it took Griess and 16 fellow troop members a combined 50 hours of work time to build the court. The court is open to anyone in the community, participants only need to bring their own ball. According to Griess, Keane told him the city has plans to build a playground alongside the new court.
Along with completing a community service project to become an Eagle Scout, Griess also had to earn 21 merit badges and take a leadership role in the troop. According to Scouts BSA, in 2019 only eight percent of all scouts earned the Eagle Scout rank.
Griess, an incoming senior at Lake Havasu High School, says he almost didn’t follow through with his goal of receiving the Boy Scout’s highest honor. Even though he has been in the scouts since second grade, Griess says as he got older he found other responsibilities like work and school were taking up most of his time.
Griess says he probably would have let the Eagle Scout honor go by the wayside if it wasn’t for the encouragement he got from his mother.
“When he was younger he said ‘mom I want to be an Eagle Scout’ and I promised I’d help him do it—even when it meant pushing him to finish,” Denise Griess said.
“I am really happy that she did,” Griess added.
