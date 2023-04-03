Early childhood education to receive additional support from Open Table

Mount Olive Lutheran Church’s praise band leader Kevin Jaxson and pastor Craig Corbin participate at an Open Table event held in Lake Havasu City.

 Courtesy photo

The nonprofit Open Table is putting a focus on improving the quality of education for youth within Lake Havasu City. Being on the receiving end of $50,000 from the City Council, Open Table operates the Network Table project within Havasu.

Established in 2005 by founder and CEO Jon Katov, the organization develops models that are used for assembling and investing “relational and social capital” for local communities, Community Engagement Consultant Jenifer Clark, says.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.