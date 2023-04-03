Early childhood education to receive additional support from Open Table

The nonprofit Open Table is putting a focus on improving the quality of education for youth within Lake Havasu City. Being on the receiving end of $50,000 from the City Council, Open Table operates the Network Table project within Havasu.
Established in 2005 by founder and CEO Jon Katov, the organization develops models that are used for assembling and investing “relational and social capital” for local communities, Community Engagement Consultant Jenifer Clark, says.
The Network Table project is just one of those models, which was licensed in January 2022 by Mount Olive Lutheran Church. The project began as a way to support the needs of Guiding Light Christian Educational Center. The church then strategized ways to allow the community to contribute nearly $40,000 to fund early childhood education, Clark says.
“Open Table is designed to access community relational and social capital to solve challenges for people and organizations with complex challenges,” Clark explained. “While each Network Table makes its own decisions, including raising funds for projects, there are times when a Table decides to access funds from the community.”
A standard Network Table project is described as a model training that is backed by research and formed around Open Table’s Core Table model, Clark adds. This base model has been applied since 2005, and includes three case studies and over 20 studies produced by Baylor University, she continues.
As one of 11 city grant recipients, Open Table plans to utilize their portion of the funding to finance professional development training, technical support and recruitment. These services will further allow for the delivery and training of “measurable results for five Network Tables in partnership with local faith congregations, service clubs, businesses, child care centers, and First Things First.” Clark gives an estimate that these services will take place within the next 18 months after the grant is received.
“Once volunteers are trained and experience the program for one year, they are equipped with the tools to sustain their relationship and support to the child care center or even outreach to a new child care center,” Clark continued.
The nonprofit’s wide scope makes an impact on several demographics, which includes teachers, directors, owners, children and their families, Clark says.
According to Clark, more resources will be available for teachers to offer quality care and education while children will become more well-equipped for prolonged education.
Facility owners and directors will be exposed to more resources that they can provide to their staff, which Clark says would otherwise not be as readily accessible without her nonprofit’s project.
“Providing quality care and education strengthens existing and future generations of entrepreneurs, business owners, and political and private leadership,” Clark said. “The reach beyond the centers, its owners, directors, staff, children, and families into the community has an exponential impact on the people this project will serve.”
Additional research conducted by Open Table and its partners have confirmed the sustainability of the models currently used in the community. Clark explains that analytics examined by the city of Phoenix and by Baylor University verify the nonprofit’s return on investment and its effect on local communities.
By paying attention to a child’s education, Open Table’s ROI enables community members to invest into their environment.
“Our goal is to deliver the results that create long-term funding from multiple community sectors, including business, faith communities, civic clubs, and other donors,” Clark said.
