The rain just keeps coming this monsoon season in Lake Havasu City.
During the early hours of Monday morning, Lake Havasu City received a quarter of an inch to half an inch of rain because of moisture in the atmosphere from tropical storm Kay. According to John Adair, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, so far this monsoon season Havasu has received nearly two percent more rain compared to last year.
The storm Havasu experienced was fallout from tropical storm Kay, Adair said, which was classified as a hurricane going into the weekend.
“All the residual moisture has just been spreading up over southeast California and northeast Arizona,” Adair said. “That’s the reason for all these thunderstorms.”
During the early morning storm, Adair says gauges in the center of town at spots like the Daytona and El Dorado washes recorded .51 inches and .47 inches of rain, respectively. However north of town at the airport by The Shops Adair says the rain gauge only recorded .2 inches of rain.
Adair says this is a common occurrence during thunderstorms.
“When you get a lot of your perception during monsoon seasons from thunderstorms, sometimes one site can pick a fair amount of rain then a site a few miles away may not pick up much rain at all,” Adair said. “But last year definitely was not as active of a storm season.”
Last year the rain gauge at Lake Havasu City Hall recorded a total of .94 inches of rain during monsoon season which runs from July to September. So far this monsoon season the same gauge has recorded 3.02 inches of rain, Adair says.
Havasu residents can expect some more possible showers going into Friday but Adair says the area is forecast to experience a drying trend next week.
Monsoon season officially ends on September 30 in Arizona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.