Monsoon storms

Cars drive down Main Streets during one of the many monsoon storms last month.

 Today’s News-Herald file

The rain just keeps coming this monsoon season in Lake Havasu City.

During the early hours of Monday morning, Lake Havasu City received a quarter of an inch to half an inch of rain because of moisture in the atmosphere from tropical storm Kay. According to John Adair, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, so far this monsoon season Havasu has received nearly two percent more rain compared to last year.

