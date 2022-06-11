Nonprofit organizations sought to address the mental, physical and community health needs of Short Creek residents this year with a community-wide, resident-driven assessment study. Saturday, the preliminary results of that study were unveiled in Colorado City.
On Arizona’s northern border, the community of Short Creek is emerging from the shadow of a troubled past, and seeking to improve the lives of its residents. The study will be the first of its kind in northern Mohave County, and has been conducted through a collaboration between county health officials, Care 1st Arizona, the Short Creek Health Clinic and Cherish Families of Utah and Arizona.
The Rapid Assessment, Response and Evaluation assessment is led by members of the Short Creek community, and will ultimately be used to determine the community’s socio-economic challenges as well as to determine how the area can benefit most from future county and nonprofit endeavors. The project met with approval in February from the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, who voted unanimously to provide half of the study’s $65,000 expense through the county’s allocation of federal American Rescue Plan Act Funding.
Writing a new narrative
The area was once dominated by the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, a polygamist Mormon sect that drew national attention almost 20 years ago with the arrest of church leader Warren Jeffs. During Jeff’s leadership over the organization, he allegedly used his position to separate the families of his congregation, and facilitated the abuse of Short Creek children.
With this year’s assessment, county officials and Short Creek residents hope to overcome the area’s painful history, and craft a new narrative.
Shirlee Draper, who left the church when Jeffs gained leadership over the church in 2004, is now director of Cherish Families of Arizona and Utah, which provides assistance to polygamist and former polygamist communities such as Short Creek. She and her organization have been among the assessment’s chief supporters.
“One thing that we’ve spent a lot of time with is challenging falsehoods about the community,” Draper said.
And according to Draper, descriptions of an isolated community – or photographs of Short Creek women in prairie dresses – are no longer an accurate depiction of Colorado City or the Short Creek area.
“Right now, we’re getting through our quantity of data from the assessment,” Draper said. “The quality of that data has yet to be analyzed. But one of the things we’ve found is that Short Creek residents have lower per-capita income versus the rest of the state. In Short Creek, the median salary is about $40,000 … that average is about $80,000 statewide.”
And according to Draper, about a quarter of the area’s residents have lived in the Short Creek area for less than ten years.
“About 30% of residents rent their homes, while 70% of residents are buying their homes,” Draper said. That alone, according to Draper, is an indicator of how the area has progressed.
Once, all land occupied by Fundamentalist Church members was managed by the church itself, under the “United Effort Plan Trust.” Through the Trust, Church leaders were once able to “exile” church members from their homes, or give those homes to other church members.
After years of reform, that Trust is now managed by a seven-member board of trustees – on which Draper herself presides as president. Church membership is not a prerequisite for home ownership in Short Creek, and the Trust’s goal is now to provide housing for Trust participants. The Trust also provides education, occupational training, economic development; and the provision of food, clothing and medical needs to Short Creek residents.
And this year’s RARE assessment study could go far in providing those needs.
Community-led insight
”We’re looking at the data, and determining how we’ll use it,” Draper said. “The assessment will continue over the next several months. We’re focusing on what’s right with the community, rather than what’s wrong. One of the things we’re proud of with the citizens of the community is how resilient they are. That’s not often focused on in the news, and it’s worth examining.”
According to Draper, the people of Short Creek have suffered hardships and challenges that they are still in the process of overcoming.
“It’s one foot in front of the other,” Draper said. “They’re moving on, they’re growing and they’re learning. Their level of resilience is quite amazing.”
According to Draper, a large part of the study has included interpersonal surveys. Cherish Families volunteers are all members of the Short Creek community – Including high school students and local parents – have interviewed other community members for their own insight.
Those surveys include questions about residents’ favorite things about their community, what things residents may wish to change, questions about residents’ overall satisfaction, and questions about residents’ opinion of the safety of their neighborhood.
“These are people they recognize,” Draper said. “They have a shared history, and they’re asking about things that the Short Creek community cares about. They’re doing this from a local perspective, with local people, and it’s really helped the community open up.”
The preliminary results of the Short Creek RARE Assessment Study will be presented Saturday in Colorado City, at the Creek Valley Health Clinic Health & Resource Fair in Cottonwood Park.
For more information about the assessment, visit the Short Creek RARE Assessment’s homepage on Facebook.
