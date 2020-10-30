There was a long line outside the Lake Havasu City Library from open to close on Friday as hundreds of citizens took advantage of the last day of early voting to cast their ballot.
Early voting opened on Oct. 7 and it finished with a flourish in Havasu with more around 100 people lined up outside the library throughout the afternoon, and wait times of a little more than an hour just to get inside the front door.
“I wanted to make sure to vote and I wanted to make sure that I did it in person, because this is a really important time to do that,” said Havasu resident Deb Gulotta.
Gulotta said she has participated in early voting twice before, but she hadn’t ever seen lines anything like Friday’s.
Jeff Symmes, also from Havasu, said he has previously voted early using absentee ballots while he was in the military, but never in person. Although he waited more than an hour to cast his vote early on Friday afternoon, he said he expected lines to be even worse on Election Day.
“Next Tuesday is going to suck, so I had to get in here and get it done,” he said.
Daniel, who declined to give his last name, said he showed up at 9:30 a.m. – a half hour before voting opened. But there was already a long line that stretched around the corner and past several neighboring storefronts. He waited a couple hours to see if the line would go down, but it wasn’t any shorter at noon, so he decided to just wait it out.
“There has been a line all day,” said Luke Kraska, who had a similar experience at the library on Friday. “I was expecting the line to taper off by the afternoon just because this is the last day for early voting. Perhaps everyone is just so impatient to get it over with. Maybe by election day there will be no lines at all.”
But the lines didn’t bother Kraska much, especially since he came prepared with a lawn chair to take a load off while waiting his turn to vote.
“It’s pretty humane,” he said. “They don’t have us standing out in the sun and it’s not 100 degrees either. So there isn’t any undue hardship.”
The polling location at the library was scheduled to close at 4 p.m., but there was still a line of more than 100 people. Anyone who was in line at 4 p.m. was allowed to wait and cast their vote.
Mohave County did not respond to questions about how many early votes have been cast in the county, but Recorder Kristi Blair said prior to the start of early voting that she expects as many as 80,000 people to vote early in the general election.
Early Voting has been a popular option throughout the state and the country this year. According to the Associated Press, Arizona had already passed the number of early votes cast in the 2016 general election on Thursday with more than 1.2 million early votes in 2020.
