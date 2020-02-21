Early voters began casting their ballots Wednesday as Mohave County Democrats prepare for a contentious presidential campaign.
According to the Mohave County Recorder’s office, there are more than 20,800 registered Democrats, and about 12,400 of those voters received their ballots by mail earlier this week in Mohave County.
“Early voting for the presidential preference election began in Havasu on Wednesday at the Mohave County Library,” said County Recorder Kristi Blair. “There hasn’t been much turnout so far. It’s just for Democratic candidates only.”
And this year, Democrats will have plenty of options as eight candidates vie to challenge Donald Trump for the presidential office. South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders appeared to take an early lead in the Iowa and New Hampshire caucuses, with both candidates nearly tied for the Democratic nomination in both states. The Nevada Democratic Caucus is expected to begin today, and other states are expected to follow in advance of this year’s presidential primary election. The six remaining candidates will have plenty of time to catch up.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Hawaiian Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, California entrepreneur Tom Steyer and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren could also appear in the Democratic ballot in March.
According to former Arizona Senate Candidate J’aime Morgaine, the 2020 election will be vital to progressive interests in Mohave County, and nationwide.
On Friday, Morgaine urged voters to oppose Trump at the polls this year. As a member of political activist group Indivisible Kingman, she says she will be rallying with local Democrats to encourage voter turnout during this year’s elections.
“We are a nation in crisis, and cannot continue this path of destruction to democracy,” Morgaine said. “Trump’s conduct should alarm every voter, not just progressive voters.”
The last day to register to vote in the presidential preference election was Feb. 18, and Democratic early voters will have until March 13 to cast their ballots. For Mohave County Democrats who choose not to vote early, the presidential preference election will be held March 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.