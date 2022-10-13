Early voting for the 2022 General Election kicked off on Wednesday throughout Arizona. In Mohave County, mail ballots should already be on their way to those that requested them while the Mohave County libraries in Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City, and 1776 Airway in Kingman are open for early voting.
The deadline to register for the general election has now passed, but registered voters may still request an early ballot until Oct. 28. A press release from Mohave County states that ballots were mailed out on Tuesday to those who have already requested a mail ballot.
The county advises that mail ballots are expected to take about one week to arrive, but those who do not receive their requested ballot by next Tuesday can contact the voter registration office at 928-753-0767.
Drop off locations for mail ballots in Mohave County are the same as the early voting sites – the county library in Havasu at 1770 N. McCulloch Blvd., the county library in Bullhead City at 1170 E. Hancock Road, and 1776 Airway in Kingman.
