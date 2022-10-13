Let the voting begin.

Early voting for the 2022 General Election kicked off on Wednesday throughout Arizona. In Mohave County, mail ballots should already be on their way to those that requested them while the Mohave County libraries in Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City, and 1776 Airway in Kingman are open for early voting.

