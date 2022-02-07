A man was taken into custody last week in the town of Earp, California, after San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies’ search for a stolen watercraft led them to his home.
Deputies served a search warrant at the home of Justin Harvill, 27, during their investigation into an allegedly stolen vessel, trailer and boat motor, valued at an estimated $25,000. Deputies say Harvill was found in possession of the items during their search, and detained Harvill at the scene.
Harvill was questioned by investigators and charged with one count of possession of stolen property.
Anyone with additional information about the case has been asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office’s Colorado River station at 760-326-9200. Anonymous calls can also be made to 800-782-7463.
