More than two dozen bankers, auto dealers, nonprofit representatives and other business leaders gathered in a conference call with Mayor Cal Sheehy Wednesday morning to discuss the gradual reopening of commerce in Lake Havasu City.
For many, it was a chance to seek much-needed answers to looming questions in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. And although Havasu residents and businesses are eager to return to work, the key will be doing so carefully, according to the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce.
“A lot of questions related to seeking clarification of the governor’s orders for restaurants, how the governor’s orders apply to nonprofit organizations and permissible group sizes (they’re still limited to ten),” said Chamber President Lisa Krueger.
Havasu business leaders also discussed the city’s new “no mooring” ordinances to promote social distancing, and concerns over a large number of visitors arriving in Havasu over the past several weekends, Krueger said.
“It was a very positive call, and we got a lot of good questions,” Krueger said. “Overall, there are some changes that will have to be made when everything is reopened. We’re cautiously optimistic - just because businesses are reopening doesn’t mean coronavirus is gone. But we should be able to get back a little of what we had.”
Krueger said that between now-common social distancing measures and sanitization efforts by businesses, Havasu is likely to rebound.
“It won’t be this month, or even this quarter,” Krueger said. “It will probably be early 2021 before we’ve fully recovered. This is unlike anything we’ve seen before.”
Gov. Ducey allowed retail stores to reopen throughout Arizona last week, and as of Monday, many restaurants were once again permitted to reopen their dining areas to customers. Other areas of commerce, including bars, will remain closed for the near future.
“Our business community has been very respectful, and very thoughtful in their plans to reopen,” Sheehy said Wednesday. “I believe that we can slowly, safely get businesses open again. The economy is going to rebound once businesses get solid footing once again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.