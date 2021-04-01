Easter Sunday in Lake Havasu City is going to look a little more normal this year.
Last year’s Easter celebrations were mostly a downcast affair, with much of the country on lockdown and many churches choosing to cancel their Easter services altogether.
Still, some churches in Havasu found ways to celebrate the holy day in socially distanced ways.
Hilltop Community Church, for example, held a drive-in sermon where parishioners parked their cars, tuned their radios to 90.7 FM and listened to Pastor David Jackson deliver his sermon from the roof of the church.
“We had a great response, it was kind of like an old school drive-in theater,” Jackson said. “We had a very good turnout considering everything that was going on.”
This year, people attending Hilltop’s Easter service will still have the option to stay in the cars but this time they will have more options to pick from.
Along with the drive-in option, parishioners can also choose to sit in the auditorium or outside on the patio. Hilltop will also be broadcasting the service from their website.
“It doesn’t matter where you are, or where your comfort level is with the virus,” Jackson said. “It doesn’t matter because we try to give an option for you…you choose where your comfort level is.”
Hilltop’s drive in service drew in over 400 people last year but Jackson is praying that this year attendance will go back to the pre pandemic normal number of 600 plus. Hilltop has four services planned for Sunday: one at 8:30, one at 10, one at 11:30 and a service in Spanish at 1 p.m.
At Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Church, where services were virtual last year due to covid, Easter mass is returning with social distancing in mind.
“Our pews — every other one is open,” Deacon Patrick Toilolo said. “With Easter coming this Sunday we are going to have extra chairs available because we think people are getting a little more comfortable coming out to public areas.”
Our Lady of the Lake also added two extra services to help with spacing. On Easter Sunday the Church has six services scheduled. The first is at 5:30, the second at 7, the third at 8:45, the fourth will be a live streamed service at 10:30, the fifth service at 12:30 will be in Spanish and the final service will be at 2.
“This is a 100% improvement,” Toilolo said. “Just being able to be with the people and see them face to face and to be able to worship together it has just been amazing. The pandemic has taught us a lot about staying in contact with parishioners but in person is definitely the best way to go.”
Toilolo says that the church is expecting about 530 people to attend services.
Calvary Baptist Church also had to shift last year’s Easter celebration from an in-person event to a pre-recorded video.For senior pastor Chad Garrison, not being able to celebrate the resurrection of Christ with people was “awkward.”
“It was my first time celebrating the holiday without people,” Garrison said.
Calvary has been on a hybrid model since September opening the doors for people to attend in person while still streaming it online. Garrison says that 50 percent of their attendance is people watching online.
The hybrid model will be in use for this Sunday’s Easter services at Calvary. Services include two Saturday events at 3:30 and 5 p.m., and three on Sunday at 8, 9:30 and 11 a.m.
One common theme at all three churches is that in-person attendance seems to be on the uptick now that vaccines are getting into the arms of more and more people.
“I would say for the last month or so I have had people saying to me we got the vaccine and we are ready to come back,” Garrison said.
Mohave County announced this week it they had hit a milestone in their vaccination effort with 50 percent of 65 and older in the county being vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.