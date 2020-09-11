If there was ever a time to support local foodie hotspots, now would be it.
With a pandemic that has lasted months and slashed at Lake Havasu City’s restaurant ecosystem, the city announced its first ever “Havasu Restaurant Week” to encourage residents and visitors alike to dine at their favorite places – or try somewhere new.
From Sept. 18 to Sept. 27, the Lake Havasu Hospitality Association and Sysco Foods are inviting locals and visitors to take a break and enjoy the culinary creations of some of Havasu's creative chefs.
For 10 days, people can eat at over a dozen local restaurants at discounted prices, GoLakeHavasu said in a press release. Prix fixe menus start, depending on the restaurant, at $35 per person or $35 for two, which includes a starter, entree and dessert. The price excludes tax, gratuity and beverages.
"Havasu Restaurant Week was designed to add value for customers while supporting local restaurants during these trying times,” Regan Ross-Robertson, manager of programs and events for GoLakeHavasu, said. “We also hope this will encourage people to expand upon the number of eating establishments they've experienced in the city while trying new culinary concepts.”
Participating restaurants will be identified by a window poster and include Angelina's Italian Kitchen, Babaloo Lounge, Barley Brothers Brewery, ChaBones, Four Clovers, Javelina Cantina, Jersey's Bar & Grill, Mario's Italian Restaurant, Martini Bay, Niko's Grill & Pub, Rebel BBQ, The Refuge Clubhouse, Shugrue's, Turtle Grille and more. A full list of participants can be found at lakehavasuhospitality.com.
Reservations are recommended, however, as restaurants are operating at half-capacity to follow covid-19 state guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.