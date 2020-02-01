Lake Havasu City’s Kmart location is slated to close this weekend, while another shuttered retail location could soon see new business. As old retailers depart from Havasu’s business landscape, local officials find themselves tasked with filling those vacant spaces.
Plans are underway to fill vacant parcels at the Shops at Lake Havasu, while Kmart property owners are exploring possible new ways of leasing the retail location to future businesses. Meanwhile, economic development officials are working in the hope of filling once-vacant business properties.
According to Lake Havasu City Partnership for Economic Development President James Gray, business occupancy rates are about 92% in the central area of Lake Havasu City, which includes a mix of retail, office and restaurant spaces. In South Havasu, a Basha’s shopping center more recently gained 93% occupancy with the addition of a second Goodwill location in Havasu, Gray said.
Kmart is soon to join the city’s inventory of vacant storefronts, but property owners at the location hope to fill the location quickly after the store closes this Sunday.
This week, thousands of acres of floor space at Havasu’s Kmart location laid bare. A large sign in front of the building this week reads, “Everything must go.”
The store is part of a larger complex reportedly comprising more than 100,000 square feet. Merchandise, fixtures, industrial cooking appliances, clothing racks and even stacks of plywood were being sold at clearance prices.
After 32 years, store employees are preparing for the business’ final closing – but property owner Rich Heine is planning for what comes next.
“We’re open to retailers, who would be the most likely tenants for the property,” Heine said. “That’s probably the direction for us to move toward, but we could go another way, and subdivide the building if it’s approved by the city – and if we can find the tenants.”
According to Heine, he and co-owner David Long will engage with a national real estate firm to secure potential tenants for the property. Heine says the building was originally built for Kmart, its original tenant, in 1988.
“The space will be somewhat difficult to fill due to the contraction of retailers throughout the country,” Heine said. “We will also look into subdividing the property into smaller pieces. Before then, we plan to maintain the property and keep it in good condition.”
The Shops still shopping for shop owners
Almost a year ago, the Lake Havasu City Partnership for Economic Development announced plans to revitalize the Shops at Lake Havasu. Under a partnership with Havasu business owner Jarrett Portz, the agency has laid the groundwork for new businesses to fill the mall’s dozens of empty parcels.
Portz’s plan to revive the shops included a new focus on “omnichannel” retailers, offering the convenience of mobile browsing, internet shopping and brick-and-mortar customer service. The effort will start with Havasu-based Our Pampered Home, which will open its location at the shops as a retailer and distribution center. Our Pampered Home, which employs about 40 Havasu residents, remains among Amazon’s top 40 retail sellers.
With new plans announced last year to allow individual ownership of buildings and lots at the shop, organizations including Desert Land Group and PF Opportunity Fund are adding to a strategic plan that could eventually bring restaurants and entertainment-oriented businesses to the facility, according to past statements from PED officials.
Much of the work accomplished by Portz and the PED has included rezoning of parcels at the Shops, and easements for the property to allow new businesses to take root – all in the hope that once-empty parcels at the Shops and other areas of Havasu could become flush with new business.
According to PED President James Gray, the Shops at Lake Havasu is now 78% occupied, with Our Pampered Home comprising 40,000 square feet of space.
“This still leaves a lot of opportunity to increase occupancy,” Gray said. “The new ownership is working diligently to bring new retail and restaurant owners to the space.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.