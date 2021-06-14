“It truly was a matter of life and death. For a period of time, not the whole 15 years, but for a period of time, there was fighting between towns and within neighborhoods in the capital. There was military presence and militia presence in many places. You either were a party to that or you did your best to keep your head down and stay out of harm’s way.”
Mohave County Manager Sam Elters, having been born and completed his high school education in Lebanon, fell into the latter category. And while he kept his head down throughout the outbreak of the Lebanese Civil War, 1975-1990, he continued to polish his mind in the hopes that his dream of receiving higher education in the United States would become reality.
“Unfortunately, the country was experiencing some internal conflict, civil war, that affected many families and many people my age at that time,” Elters said. “Some got involved, I would say participated, and some wanted no part of it. I was one of the latter ones.”
Elters set his sights on the future and education in his search for better opportunities. The first step, however, was graduating high school.
“There were many missed school days and the schools were hit and miss for a while,” he said. “We went to school where it was safe until we finished the school year and could graduate. The conflict was not intense in fighting all the time; it would flare up and then stop.”
It was during those reprieves from the fighting that Elters graduated from high school. Arabic is the official language of Lebanon, but Elters said multiple subjects such as math and physics were taught and learned in French. That meant Europe and Canada were popular destinations for young Lebanese men seeking higher education.
But Elters was not one of those young men seeking education in Europe. His eyes, heart and mind were set on the United States. That’s even taking into account that he didn’t speak English, nor had he ever been away from home for more than two weeks.
“The honest to goodness truth is no,” Elters said when asked if he entertained the possibility of obtaining higher education elsewhere other than the U.S. “Growing up, I had this fascination with the U.S. The reputation was, and it turns out the reality supported that reputation, that this is the best system of education.”
And so Elters applied and was “fortunate” enough to receive a student visa to pursue higher education in the United States. His journey in higher education began with a brief three-month stint on the west coast learning the basics of English and living with a host family, whose children were amused at the young man learning not his second, but third, language.
“I could tell you stories about their kids, and me trying to talk to them, and them laughing at me,” Elters said. “I must have sounded really funny. But I stayed the course.”
His next stop, in January 1981, was Mohave County and Mohave Community College. The college gave Elters the green light to sit in on classes prior to enrolling so he could further improve his English.
“I would say within the first year, I was really eager so I concentrated to the (highest) extent possible. During the first year I also met a young lady who today is my wife. She was very helpful as well, I must say,” Elters said with a grin.
He then transferred to Northern Arizona University where he received his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. From there, his pursuit of education began to pay off, and has continued to do so ever since.
Elters’ career has seen him obtain positions including assistant county engineer for Mohave County, the Kingman district engineer and eventually state engineer for the Arizona Department of Transportation, chief engineer in Orange County, California as well as vice president and director positions in the private sector.
Now he’s happy, and grateful, to be back with Mohave County, which is “home” for Elters. He loves the environment, landscape, people “and all that comes with that.” He called his county manager position the “icing on the cake” of his career. He does, however, take fairly frequent trips back to Lebanon to see his family and friends, and to show his own children where he’s from.
When asked if he believes leaving one’s comfort zone can be beneficial, his answer was a “resounding yes.”
“I don’t know what I would have done had there not been the conditions of the civil war,” Elters said. “But I was so driven; I really wanted higher education. I wanted to make something with my life or to do something with my life. And clearly that was not available at that time.
“That’s a beautiful country; people are educated and they have many universities. But at that time that was not available and I wanted something better. I would say it’s not easy. I could spend hours telling you of the journey and the difficulties, but it was and is all worth it.”
A man of faith, Elters thanks God for all he has: “life, family, job; those things that we consider success.”
“I am so grateful for this country and for the opportunities that I have been given here,” he said. “It’s been a joy.”
