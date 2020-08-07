PHOENIX — Organizers of a proposed tax on the wealthy to fund education are asking the Arizona Supreme Court to overturn a trial judge’s ruling that the measure is legally unfit to go on the November ballot.
In court filings Friday, attorney Roopali Desai detailed what she said are a series of legal errors by Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Christopher Coury who concluded that the required 100-word description of the measure on petitions was inaccurate. She said Coury, in accepting arguments by the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is misreading what Arizona law requires.
But Desai also took a swat at the judge, accusing him of crafting an order “capped off by gratuitous and insulting rhetoric aimed at the (Invest in Education) Committee that could be part of a press release written by the Chamber itself.’’
She also called Coury’s interpretation of how the committee should describe its own initiative as “paternalistic.’’
And she warned the justices that allowing Coury’s ruling to stand would create “an unconstitutional and untenable new standard’’ for what is required by groups and individuals seeking to exercise their rights to craft the own laws.
“It is an impossible standard to meet,’’ Desai wrote, saying it would effectively eliminate future initiatives. And she said it conflicts with the free-speech provisions of both the Arizona and U.S. constitutions.
Arizona law requires that those proposing their own laws include a description of no more than 100 words “of the principal provisions of the proposed measure.’’ And Desai pointed out to the justices that they have said in previous cases that it need not be impartial or detail every provision.
