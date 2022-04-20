A wealthy Democratic donor has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for injecting two men with lethal doses of methamphetamine as part of a fetish that turned fatal. Prosecutors had sought a life sentence for Ed Buck. The judge issued the sentence Thursday in federal court in Los Angeles. Buck is 67 and prosecutors have said he preyed mostly on vulnerable young gay Black men he paid for sex and injected with massive doses of drugs. Buck's lawyers have said he deserved a shorter term because he was sexually abused as a child and that health problems led to his drug addiction.