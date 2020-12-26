An attempt to recall the Lake Havasu Unified School District board president after months of collecting signatures was ultimately unsuccessful.
In September, local parent and business owner Siena Snedeker kickstarted an effort to remove President Lisa Roman from the school board by officially applying to petition for a recall with the Mohave County Superintendent.
According to Superintendent Michael File, the deadline for returning the petition to his office — with at least 3,607 valid signatures — was Dec. 21 by 5 p.m. File confirmed that no paperwork was turned in by that time, “so no recall.”
In Snedeker’s petition statement, she wrote that Roman’s “unwillingness to fully open our schools has demonstrated that she is serving teachers at the expense of students and parents.” In an earlier petition application, Snedeker also wrote that Roman “has failed multiple times to listen to her constituents’ wants in regards to their children” and “has proven to be verbally combative and argumentative with other board members, parents and other vested constituents who have differing views as her and has made it very difficult for those with differing views to be heard.”
The statement also made mention of a petition from a former student that Roman signed. The petition asked LHUSD to improve the ways in which students are taught about racism within the district.
Roman was aware of the effort to remove her from the board when it began, and she believed Snedeker’s petition statement was a “work of fiction rooted in rumors, bad-faith assumptions, and outright lies.”
Roman was elected to the school board in 2018, and her term is set to expire in December 2022. She is serving as the 2020 school board president, a title that rotates between board members each year.
Attempts to reach Snedeker and Roman were unsuccessful as of Friday afternoon.
