An attempted recall of Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop of District 4 filed by Robert Hall, the owner of Great American Pizza, 6775 Highway 68 in Golden Valley, has failed.
“Ain’t going to happen,” said Mohave County Elections Office Director Allen Tempert, “because they didn’t turn the paperwork in when it was due.”
The recall effort originated as a result of the county imposing fines on businesses violating COVID-19 safety rules. The orders came last year from the governor’s executive order, but it was the board of supervisors, then chaired by Bishop, that decided to fine businesses and set the amounts to be charged. Local restaurants that were reported to break the rules have been monitored by the Mohave County Public Health Department, including Great American Pizza, which eventually chose to close, blaming Bishop.
Tempert told the Miner the recall rules are the following: A self-identified individual has to file the petition with the Elections Department stating that “so and so” is not fit for office. Then, he or she has 120 days to circulate recall petitions and gather a number of signatures from qualified electors in the relevant district.
“The number varies,” Tempert said, “but there is a formula.”
The number of signatures of registered voters from the district must be at least 25% of the total vote cast for all the candidates in the previous election in that district.
“For Supervisor Bishop that number would be just under 3,000 signatures,” Tempert said.
However, the deadline for submission passed last week, according to the Elections Office.
Tempert described the recall process as “very stringent.” During the process every signature is validated, first by the elections office – or by the city in the case of the recall of Kingman Mayor Jen Miles – and then by the Mohave County Recorder’s Office. Only when all the paperwork is in order can a recall election be called. For the full rules consult Arizona Revised Statutes 19-121.01 and 19-121.01.
“We have a lot of recall starts in this county,” Tempert said, “because people get mad.” He said once he explains the process though, some of them realize it might be just easier to wait until another election and try to vote the candidate they are dissatisfied with out of office.
Robert Hall did not respond to a request for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.