One of Mohave County’s largest supplies of underground water will be depleted in less than 100 years without action, according to reports.Mohave County officials say they plan to closely monitor the ongoing threat.
For three years, the county has worked alongside the city of Kingman with the U.S. Geological Survey, the Arizona Water Science Center, the U.S. Department of the Interior to create a groundwater flow model for the basin and possibly inform future decisions for the city’s water supply. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors this week voted unanimously to continue that study through this year.
According to a 2019 study commissioned by Mohave County, water levels in the Hualapai Groundwater Basin are falling by as much as 9.7 feet per year. The falling water levels has been due primarily to agricultural interests in the Kingman area. In 2019, County officials urged Arizona Department of Water Resources officials to designate the Hualapai Valley as an Irrigation Non-Expansion area, which would prevent the basin from being further drained. State water guidelines indicated that such a designation could only be given based on existing water levels, rather than predicted ones, according to past statements by county officials.
The new groundwater flow model will provide a tool in monitoring the continued depletion of the basin, according to Mohave County Manager Sam Elters. The study was commissioned for about $127,000 over a five-year period, with the cost being split between the county, the city of Kingman and the U.S. Geological Survey.
Earlier this month, Arizona Rep. Regina Cobb, of Kingman, introduced legislation that will designate the Hualapai Groundwater Basin as an Irrigation Non-Expansion area. That bill, H.B. 2595, would allow the county’s data to become applicable in state efforts to mitigate groundwater withdrawals - allowing the use of “prospective” as well as “retrospective” data to be used in making such a determination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.