A house fire on Tradewind Drive Monday afternoon sent one elderly male to the hospital after suffering some smoke inhalation.
Around 5 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Tradewind Dr., a fire was reported by a family member who observed it on a monitor in their father’s bedroom, according to the Lake Havasu City Fire Department.
A nearby construction worker saw smoke coming from the home and rushed to the front door, kicking it in. Two LHC police officers entered the residence with the worker and removed the elderly male from the house.
The first arriving fire company reported the house was filled with smoke, and the elderly male needed immediate transport to the hospital.
His current condition is unknown, according to Sgt. Tom Gray, but he did suffer some smoke inhalation.
The two officers and worker also reported smoke inhalation, but all refused treatment. One firefighter reported a minor injury but remained on duty.
The fire was contained to the single bedroom and its contents, according to LHCFD personnel, and it was under control within 20 minutes.
Salvage operations and a fire investigation were conducted for an additional two hours. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
