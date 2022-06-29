With early voting in the 2022 primary election set to kick off in exactly one week, candidates in five local races took center stage on Wednesday to give a crowd of a couple hundred at the Lake Havasu High School Performing Arts Center a better idea of who they are, and what their priorities would be if elected.
All of the candidates who qualified for the ballot for Lake Havasu City Council, mayor, State Representative in District 30, District 30 State Senate and US Representative in District 9 were invited to participate in the forum and nearly all of the candidates attended. Write in candidates were not included in the debate. The forum was hosted jointly by the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce, Radio Central, and Today’s News-Herald.
Candidates were asked a variety of questions by Today’s News-Herald editor Brandon Bowers and Paul Lavoie of Radio Central. Candidates were not told what the questions would be ahead of time.
Video of the full debate will be posted online at Havasunews.com.
Arizona early voting opens on July 6, and the primary is on Aug. 2.
