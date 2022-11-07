After months of ads, phone calls and mailers the day is finally here—Election Day 2022.
Across Arizona and all over the nation, citizens are headed to the polls to exercise their civic duty and vote in the midterm elections. With so much attention on voting in the past couple of years, here is what you need to know about going to the polls and making your voice heard in Lake Havasu City.
Where and When to Vote
Polling stations in Mohave County are open today from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. For voters in North Lake Havasu there are two polling sites, Mountain View Property Owners Association at 2635 Anita Ave and Bethany Bible Church at 1200 Park Terrace Ave.
For Havasu voters in the southern portion of the city there are four possible polling sites, Mount Olive Lutheran Church at 2170 Havasupai Blvd, Quality Inn at 271 S Lake Havasu Ave, Christ Chapel/Community Presbyterian Church at 3450 Chemehuevi Blvd and St Michael’s United Methodist Church, 2895 S Jamaica Blvd
Voters who live in Desert Hills can vote at the Desert Hills fire station located at 3983 London Bridge Road.
How to ID yourself
When arriving to vote at your polling station you will have to inform poll workers of your name and home address as well as show documentation that proves you are who you say you are.
If you show a photo ID such as a valid Arizona driver license, a valid Arizona non-operating identification card, a tribal enrollment card or a valid United States federal, state, or local government ID, then you only need one form of documentation.
However, if you show documentation that has your name and address, but doesn’t have a photograph like a recent utility bill, bank or credit union statement, valid Arizona vehicle registration or property tax statement, then you will need to bring two sets of documents.
Voting with Disabilities
Curbside voting is available at all polling sites for those who are unable to enter. Sites will have designated curbside voting spots and some will have ballot call buttons that notify poll workers you are waiting for a ballot.
For sites without the ballot call buttons, the election marshal will be periodically checking curbside voting spots or you can call the elections office hotline number, 928-718-4982.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.