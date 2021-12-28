Campaigning is already well underway in federal and state elections for 2022, and local political hopefuls will soon be joining the fray as the race for mayor and City Council kicks off in Lake Havasu City next week.
City Council election packets will be available at the city clerk’s office in City Hall from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting on Monday. Eligible candidates must be 18 years or older when the nomination papers are filed, a qualified elector of Lake Havasu City, and they must reside within the city limits. The candidate packets include information about the elections process along with forms, documents and petitions necessary to be included on the ballot in the Aug. 2 primary election.
If a runoff election is needed, it will be held during the General Election on Nov. 8.
Commonly referred to as “pulling papers,” picking up a candidate packet signals a person’s interest in running for office, but it does not ensure that they will be put on the ballot. The completed packets must be returned to the city clerk between March 7 and April 4 – including a petition containing between 645 and 1,289 signatures – in order to appear on the ballot in August.
In 2022 there will be four seats up for grabs including the mayor’s and three City Council seats. Mayor Cal Sheehy and incumbent councilmembers Jeni Coke, Michele Lin and Jim Dolan have all told Today’s News-Herald that they intend to seek re-election this year. Havasu Planning and Zoning Commissioner David Diaz has also confirmed that he plans to run for council.
For more information, contact the city clerk’s office at 928-453-4142.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.